Celebrating wetland conservation
Thursday, October 5th, 2017
Over 320 men attended the 36th annual Ducks Unlimited Aylmer Men’s Committee Dinner and Auction at the German Canadian Club’s Saxonia Hall on Wednesday evening, Oct. 4. Those attending could bid on 40 silent auction items, 24 live auction items including two hand-carved duck decoys and the raffle consisted of 117 assorted hunting and outdoors-related goods and services.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
Leave a Comment
Fields marked with * are required for submission.