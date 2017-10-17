EESS not so bright
Tuesday, October 17th, 2017
East Elgin Secondary School athletes have been playing in increasingly dim conditions in one half of their main gymnasium since September. At this Senior girls basketball game on Tuesday, Oct. 17, where EESS hosted and defeated Woodstock College Avenue, 22 out of 54 light fixtures in this half of the gym were burned out. Thames Valley District School Board has reportedly agreed to finally send workers to replace the light bulbs, but not until next week.
Photography by : Rob Perry
