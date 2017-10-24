Fire damages Walnut Street apartment

Late on Tuesday afternoon, October 24, an Aylmer volunteer firefighter started an industrial fan to help clear the smoke from an apartment fire on Walnut Street. Aylmer’s three fire trucks left the fire hall shortly after 5:30 p.m. that day. The apartment that had caught on fire was the west most front unit at the building that also houses Driver Realty on the northwest corner of John Street North at Walnut. The women living in the unit that had caught on fire was safe but a family member said she was worried about her three birds, finches, and her belongings. The manager of the building said a crew that had been working on the building’s roof had just left for the day. No one was injured and no cause for the fire or damage estimate was immediately available.