Let there be light–at EESS

A dim gym at East Elgin Secondary School was considerably brighter than expected during a Junior girls basketball game on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 19. Thames Valley District School Board workers, who weren’t expected to replace the many burned-out lights in the gym until next week, arrived early to do the job on Thursday. As shown in a picture from a Senior girls game two days earlier, 22 of 54 fixtures in one half of the gym were burned out. Poor lighting in the gym had been an issue since school opened in September.