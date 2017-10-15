Sailors sink Spitfires 6-3

Port Stanley Sailors forward Tyler Foslett, left (#9), couldn’t quite get a handle on the puck with a gaping net in front of him during first period action versus the Aylmer Spitfires in their Provincial Junior Hockey League game at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday night, Oct. 14. Watching almost helplessly were Spitfires starting goaltender Garrett Farquhar and his defenceman Connor Richer. The visiting Sailors doubled the Spitfires 6-3 with Foslett picking up a pair of second period goals. Also scoring for Port Stanley were Nolan Blewett with a hat-trick and Derek Smith into an empty net late in the third period. Aylmer’s goals were scored by Brayden Smith, Ryan Van Roestel and Luke Bettencourt. The win improved Port Stanley’s Yeck Division record to six wins and three losses while the loss brought the Spitfires down to 2-6 for the season. On the road the night before, the Spitfires lost to the Thamesford Trojans 5-3. It was a busy weekend for the Aylmer squad as they also played against Port Stanley at the St. Thomas Timken Community Centre on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 15, a 2:30 p.m. start.