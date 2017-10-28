Welcome…to Screamfield!

Willy Wonka (played by Kellen DeVos), left, invited a visitor in to see his caged Lumpa (Nic Berger) during the fourth annual Screamfield haunted maze built outside (as seen here), and inside, of Malahide Community Place in Springfield on Friday night, Oct. 27. Several volunteers played all sorts of creepy crawly characters in several elaborate Halloween-themed scenes throughout the haunted path that was open to the public for three straight nights ending on the Friday. Mr. Kellen of Out There Creative Therapy founded Screamfield to give local families and visitors some fun scares leading up to Halloween while raising money for Elgin County mental health programs. Most of the proceeds this year will go towards Out There Creative Therapy with the rest to the Prevention and Early Intervention Program for Psychoses (PEPP) run by Canadian Mental Health Association Elgin County. Out There Creative Therapy is a non-profit organization that provides creative activities, productions and events for people affected by mental illness, their families and their community.