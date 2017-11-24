Chase the Chill still chasing donations

Aylmer’s Chase the Chill winter clothing donation and free distribution program has so far collected about 250 donations, said organizer Marscha Huber on Friday, Nov. 24.

The program targeted hats, scarves and mittens, she said, but some other clothing, including coats, had been included in donations at local depots, including Durkee’s, Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank, Meridian Credit Union, CIBC, Kindred Credit Union and Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church.

While she was grateful for what had been received so far, many more donations were needed to help fill local need for warm clothing for those who couldn’t otherwise afford it. Last year, over 600 clothing items were donated.

Donations are to be picked up from depots on Friday morning, Dec. 1, and sorted at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church before being hung from the church’s front step railings the next morning for anyone in need, she said.