Christmas Tour of Homes begins
Friday, November 17th, 2017
About 140 participants in the annual Christmas Tour of Homes organized by Aylmer Malahide Museum and Archives volunteers tucked into a turkey dinner with all the trimmings at Aylmer Baptist Church, Friday night, Nov. 17. Afterward, they and others toured four specially decorated area homes from 7 to 10 p.m., with the tour open again Saturday from 1 to 9 pm.
Photography by : Rob Perry
