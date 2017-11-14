Council kills library options

In just a 20-minute meeting, the years-long effort to provide the Aylmer area with a larger, new library space came to a sudden halt during the Monday evening, Nov. 13 council meeting.

After receiving results of an online survey on which of two locations for a new library space local residents preferred, councillors defeated two resolutions on each of the proposed locations in split 4-3 recorded votes.

Councillors Sheri Andrews and Pete Barbour, along with Deputy Mayor Mary French, voted in favour of constructing an addition to the current Old Town Hall Library on John Street South in the green space immediately south of the heritage building. All three voted against building a new, stand-alone library at the former public works site on Myrtle Street.

Mayor Greg Currie, along with councillors Ted McDonald and Ann Laur, voted for the Myrtle Street library option and against the John Street addition.

Cr. Arthur Oslach voted against both new library space options.