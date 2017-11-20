Crash at Talbot and Elm Streets

A two vehicle crash at the intersection of Talbot Street West and Elm Street in Aylmer that occurred at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 caused some backed up traffic near East Elgin Secondary School. It appeared the front ends of a white GMC Savana cargo van and a grey Chevrolet Equinox sports utility vehicle had collided in the intersection. An ambulance was on scene along with several volunteer firefighters that arrived in Aylmer’s three fire trucks and at least one town police officer. No further information, including any injuries to the vehicle occupants or cause of the crash, was immediately available. Emergency personnel did not entirely close the intersection during the clean-up and investigation but only one lane of Talbot Street was available for traffic to pass by the crash scene.