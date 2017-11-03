EESS girls basketball semis in Woodstock Nov. 7

East Elgin Secondary School’s Junior and Senior girls basketball team will each take on host College Avenue Secondary School in Woodstock in Thames Valley Regional Southeast semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The EESS Seniors will take on CASS, ranked number one in the East after regular season, at 1 p.m.

The East Elgin Juniors will play right after that, starting at 2:30 p.m., against third-ranked College Avenue.

Look for results here next week.