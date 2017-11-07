EESS in football playoffs

East Elgin Secondary School’s Junior football team, first in Thames Valley Regional Central’s Walzak conference regular season with a perfect 6-0 record, will take on London South Collegiate Institute, second in the Darnell conference with a 4-1 record, in a Central divisional semifinal at City Wide Sports Park in London on Thursday, Nov. 9, starting at 11 a.m.

EESS’s Senior team, fifth in Walzak with a 2-3-1 record, will face London Clarke Road, third in Darnell with a 4-2 record, in a semifinal at Clarke Road on Friday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m.