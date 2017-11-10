EESS Senior girls, despite last-quarter rally, bested by PCI

Maya Allen of East Elgin Secondary School fired a shot at the Parkside Collegiate Institute hoop during a Thames Valley Southeast Senior girls basketball final at Huron Park Secondary School in Woodstock, Thursday, Nov. 9. EESS trailed 35-20 at the end of the third quarter, but rallied to close to within just three points in the last minute of the game. PCI fended off East Elgin for a 44-39 victory.