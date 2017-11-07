EESS Senior girls squeak by CASS to reach Southeast final, Juniors out
Tuesday, November 7th, 2017
East Elgin Secondary School’s Senior girls basketball team bested host Woodstock College Avenue by one point to win a Thames Valley Southeast semifinal Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 7.
The Seniors advance to a final to be played in Woodstock Thursday, Nov. 9. Details when they become available.
EESS’s Junior girls, also playing at and against CASS, lost their Southeast semifinal 42-31 and were knocked out of Southeast playoffs.
