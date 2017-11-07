EESS Senior girls squeak by CASS to reach Southeast final, Juniors out

East Elgin Secondary School’s Senior girls basketball team bested host Woodstock College Avenue by one point to win a Thames Valley Southeast semifinal Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 7.

The Seniors advance to a final to be played in Woodstock Thursday, Nov. 9. Details when they become available.

EESS’s Junior girls, also playing at and against CASS, lost their Southeast semifinal 42-31 and were knocked out of Southeast playoffs.