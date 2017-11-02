EESS Senior girls up-end CECI 36-13 in quarter-final

Tori Kuhn of East Elgin Secondary School took a shot at the host Central Elgin Collegiate Institute net during Thames Valley Regional Southeast quarterfinal on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 2. EESS had finished the regular season in third in South, behind CECI, but managed a 36-13 win to advance to semifinals to be played at College Avenue Secondary School in Woodstock on Tuesday, Nov. 7. EESS Juniors, who placed first in South and earned a bye, will also play a semifinal at CASS that day.