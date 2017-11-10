Elgin, Oxford health units to merge

Oxford County council announced Friday morning, Nov. 10, that its health unit will merge with Elgin St. Thomas Public Health.

The merger was endorsed by the two county boards of health at meetings earlier this week, and is to be completed by the spring of 2018.

Current offices in St. Thomas and Woodstock would be maintained, the news release said, but no mention was made of where a new public health board, to be in place by the autumn of 2018, would meet.