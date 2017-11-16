Fairly paid worldly goods

Margaret Unger browsed the handcrafted home decor items on one of the tables set up in Aylmer Old Town Hall Theatre for the annual Ten Thousand Villages Festival Sale on Thursday morning, Nov. 16. The sale continued on Friday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale, sponsored by Mennonite Community Services of Southern Ontario, included a collection of various coffees produced by farmers from various African and South American countries along with spices, chocolate, home decor and accessories made by artisans from around the world. Ten Thousand Villages creates opportunities for artisans in developing countries to earn income by bringing their products and stories to Canadian markets through long-term fair trading relationships. A non-profit program of Mennonite Central Committee, Ten Thousand Villages buys products from close to 100 artisan groups in more than 30 countries.