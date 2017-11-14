Junior football final at EESS Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

East Elgin Secondary School will host the Thames Valley Central Junior football championship this Thursday starting at 11:30 a.m., as the Eagles take on Parkside Collegiate Institute.

The game had originally been slated for City Wide Sports Park in London, but EESS and PCI coaches agreed to have the final at East Elgin instead.

East Elgin finished one game better than PCI in the regular season, with a record of six wins and no losses. Parkside was defeated only once in the regular season, by EESS.

This will be the first time in Central division history that two Elgin teams have competed in the final.