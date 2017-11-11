Large turnout for Remembrance Day in Aylmer

Royal Canadian Legion, Colonel Talbot Branch 81 (Aylmer) executive member Arthur Oslach, left, was handed a wreath by Aylmer Police Sergeant Nick Novacich, right, while being escorted to the Cenotaph by Legion executive member Ian Stubbs during the annual Remembrance Day ceremony in Aylmer on Saturday morning, Nov. 11. Many Aylmer and area residents filled that portion of Talbot Street in front of the Cenotaph for the ceremony to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, their lives, during past armed conflicts around the world for the freedoms and privileges our Canadian society enjoys today.