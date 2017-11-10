New Sarum PS gets stacking

Ava Fish, left, Sandra Grant and Tariq Oteng were among a whole gymnasium full of New Sarum Public School pupils participating in the annual attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the largest sport stacking event on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 9. The New Sarum PS pupils stacked their cups to music in various different patterned pyramids throughout the just over half hour session. Last year, 622,809 stackers participated to break the previous year’s STACK UP! record of 618,394. The 2017 event targeted a new world record of 625,000 stackers in more than 40,000 schools and youth organizations in countries such as Canada, the United States, Hungary, Germany, Israel, South Korea, New Zealand, Columbia and Taiwan. New Sarum PS teacher and event organizer Lynn Van Roestel said it would take a few days before the final 2017 stacking tally is known.