PCI takes EESS to school in football final

Adam DeKraker of host East Elgin Secondary School tumbled after a leaping catch of a pass during the Thames Valley Central Junior football final against Parkside Collegiate Institute on Tuesday, Nov. 16. EESS had enjoyed a perfect record all season, but PCI, which suffered its only regular season loss to East Elgin, got revenge with a 23-6 win to take the title. Parkside scored in the opening two minutes of the game, and led 14-0 at the half, just after halting what had been a promising EESS scoring drive. East Elgin couldn’t score until the fourth quarter, and even then failed on the conversion attempt to put only six points on the board.