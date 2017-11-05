Remembrance Day services begin

Deputy Mayor Sally Martyn, left, and Mayor David Marr, with help from an Air Cadet, laid a wreath on behalf of Central Elgin at this area’s first Remembrance Day service, held at the Last Post Branch 410, Royal Canadian Legion, in Port Stanley on Sunday morning, Nov. 5. The service was held indoors due to inclement weather. A similar service was to be held in Port Burwell in the early afternoon.