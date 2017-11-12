Spitfires on a roll

Port Stanley Sailors forward Kyle Hopper, left, battled for the puck against Aylmer Spitfires defenceman Ryan Vandenbroek during a Provincial Junior Hockey League Jr. C game at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday night, Nov. 11. The host Spitfires held on for a 4-3 win with Port Stanley making it close by scoring the last two goals of the game in the third period. In Lucan against the Irish on Friday night, Nov. 10, the Spitfires won 4-1. Aylmer remains in second last spot in the West Yeck Division with a five wins and 11 losses record and 10 points while Port Stanley sits in fifth place in the nine team circuit with nine wins, seven losses and one overtime loss good for 19 points. The Spitfires visited the North Middlesex Stars in Parkhill on Sunday, Nov. 12, a 2:30 puck drop. The Sailors hosted the Mount Brydges Bulldogs the same afternoon and game time.