Davenport PS treated to Christmas feast

Emilio Harder was one of about 340 pupils and staff from Davenport Public School in Aylmer who were treated to a Christmas turkey dinner with all the trimmings over two lunchtime sittings on Thursday, Dec. 7 at St. Paul’s United Church. The Share ‘N Care group of church women prepared and served the meal for the pupils and staff members as one of their many community involvements. The about 20 Share ‘N Care women meet once every month and their main fundraising activity is making large (742 this year) and small (140) fruit pies that they sell each year. The group then puts the money they raise back into the community including providing “teen bags” of gifts to be added to the Aylmer Optimist Club Toy Drive, providing kitchen equipment for their church, griddles for Davenport PS’s Breakfast Club program and the annual Christmas dinner for the pupils and staff. (AE/Craig Bradford)