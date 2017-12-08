Getting “pie-d” for a good cause

Veterinarian Dr. Russ Moncrief, left, had the honour of pushing a banana cream pie in the face of registered veterinary technician Melanie Chambers at Imperial Road Animal Hospital in Aylmer on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 7. Ms. Chambers “won” the messy opportunity by having the most money deposited in her jar set up at the clinic during a recent fundraising drive for the Farley Foundation. All of the staff participated in the fifth annual Farley Foundation drive. This year marked the second year for the pie in face competition. The Farley Foundation helps animal clinic clients pay for non-elective or emergency medical care for pets. Veterinarians apply to the Farley Foundation on behalf of eligible pet owners including the disabled, seniors, government social benefit recipients and women at risk of abuse entering emergency shelters. Ms. Chamber’s jar attracted over $200 in donations while the overall fundraising drive, which included raffles for pet-themed packages and other merchandise and services along with a pet nail trimming special, generated $1,049.20, more than twice as usual. Registered veterinary technician Lindsay Payne, a relatively new staff member who threw herself into the drive, said next year’s fundraising goal is $2,000. (AE/Craig Bradford)