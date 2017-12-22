Miracle on Main Street in Mount Salem

Mount Salem Christian School soloists Nathaneal Kisuule, left, and Kelly Loewen were among a cast of many in the school’s annual Christmas production dress rehearsal on Thursday morning, Dec. 21. This year’s play was entitled Miracle on Main Street with the full production for extended family members and friends held that same evening at Sommerfeld Mennonite Church. The play was about six children who have been practicing and preparing to do a nativity scene in their town’s square but face some big challenges when their old-fashioned message meets a politically correct crowd. (AE/Craig Bradford)