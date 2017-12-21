Mr. and Mrs. Claus part of the fun at South Dorchester PS

Mrs. Claus (played by Darah Farrow) and her husband Santa (Rowan Wilson) have a conversation and shared the limelight during a portion of the dress rehearsal for Santa’s Holiday Hoedown at South Dorchester Public School on Tuesday morning, Dec. 19. Three showings of the Christmas production were then staged for the families and friends of the pupils, one that same afternoon for parents with the last names starting with the letter A-G, then another the next morning for parents with the last names beginning with H-N and the last Wednesday afternoon for the remaining parents (O-Z). Santa’s Holiday Hoedown had the entire toy shop crew travel to Nashville, Tennessee for a country-themed Christmas celebration. (AE/Craig Bradford)