Old Town Hall “decked out” for Corner Cupboard

Barbara Warnock read a humorous story during the Deck the Old Town Hall (Theatre) production at the historic opera house in Aylmer on Friday evening, Dec. 8. The production by Aylmer Community Theatre (ACT) included music, storytelling, dance, carols and a Sherlock Holmes Christmas radio play entitled The Blue Carbuncle directed by Ron Sawyer. A cash wine bar and complimentary appetizers were included in the $25 ticket price with all proceeds going to Aylmer Corner Cupboard food bank. (AE/Craig Bradford)