Straffordville streets lined with Santa fans

Left photo: Santa Claus was carried in his sleigh pulled by his flying reindeer as the last entry in the about half hour long annual Straffordville parade held in his honour on Saturday morning, Dec. 9. Right photo: Jocelyn McEown, 10, left, and Zoe Fretwell, 9, carried a banner thanking the sponsors of the village’s outdoor ice skating rink during the parade. The skating rink will be located next to the community centre when temperatures turn colder. Right after the parade, Santa listened to children’s Christmas wish lists at the community centre. Candy bags for the children were handed out and hot chocolate and cookies were served. (AE/Craig Bradford)