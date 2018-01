Ian Webster, 11, of Luton was about to begin eating his breakfast at the monthly Aylmer Knights of Columbus all you can eat brunch at the Columbus Club on Beech Street on Sunday morning, Jan. 7. As always, the brunch included scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, regular and French toast, hash browns, coffee, tea and juice. Proceeds of that day’s breakfast were to go to the “community at large.” (AE/Craig Bradford)