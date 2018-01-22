Review calls for Sparta to become French Immersion school

An accommodation review from Thames Valley District School Board is recommending as expected that Sparta Public School be converted to elementary French Immersion classes, effective July 1, with pupils there now to be transferred to Port Stanley Public School.

Buried much deeper in the review’s proposals, number 13 out of 15, would see New Sarum Public School, already slated for closing, to “be declared surplus and offered up for disposition,” when a new school in Southeast St. Thomas is completed.

The review’s conclusions were made public by TVDSB on Monday, Jan. 22.

A public hearing on the recommendations is to be held Wednesday night, Feb. 7, and if demand warrants Thursday night, Feb. 8, at the TVDSB administration offices in London. Anyone wishing to do so must register with the board before the end of January.