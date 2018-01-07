Spitfires outgun Bulldogs

Aylmer Jr. C Spitfires goalie Kodie OudeVoshaar made one of his 33 saves while defenceman Tanner Rickwood was about to clear the puck from the crease during first period action of a Provincial Junior Hockey League West Yeck Division game versus the Mount Brydges Bulldogs at East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer on Saturday night, Jan. 6. The Spitfires exploded for four unanswered goals in the second period and added another in the final frame to beat the Bulldogs 5-2. Aylmer lost at Thamesford 5-2 the prior night. The Spitfires remain in eighth place in the nine team West Yeck Division with a record of nine wins, 18 losses and 18 points. Aylmer next hosts the Lambeth Lancers on Wednesday, Jan. 10 with puck drop at 8:15 p.m. The Thamesford Trojans visit the Complex on Saturday, Jan. 13 starting at 7:15 p.m. (AE/Craig Bradford)