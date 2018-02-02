Dozens come out for free throw competition

Left photo: Teagan Walker of McGregor Public School finished second in the girls age 9 division of the Aylmer Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship held at Assumption Catholic Elementary School on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Right photo: Drew McKillen of Assumption placed third in the boys age 9 division. The Davenport Public School/McGregor PS team won the Pat Bourgeois Memorial Award this year for the best overall showing through all age divisions with 30 points. Summers Corners PS and Springfield PS finished tied for second with 28 points each. The first place shooters from each gender’s age divisions advance to the district free throw championships at Tillsonburg’s Monsignor O’Neil Catholic School on Wednesday, Feb. 21. See the Wednesday, Feb. 7 print edition of The Aylmer Express for full results of the annual Aylmer area children’s free throw competition. (AE/Craig Bradford)