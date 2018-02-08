Eagles edged in boys hockey

East Elgin Secondary School forward Mac Van Os battled for the puck with a St. Thomas Parkside Collegiate Institute opponent during a faceoff in EESS’s defensive zone during a quarter final game of the South East Varsity Boys Hockey playoffs on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 7 at East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer. East Elgin goalie Blake Zehr was at the ready in the background at left. The home Eagles lost 1-0. Game two is at Memorial Arena in St. Thomas on Monday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. If the Eagles manage to win game two, the third game of the series will be played in Aylmer on Wednesday, Feb. 14, puck drop at 3:15 p.m. (AE/Craig Bradford)