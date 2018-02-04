Fun to be had while the snow piles up

Rachel Cameron, 9, playfully slid down a mound of snow that was built up in the parking lot of Aylmer Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 4. She and three of her neighbourhood friends played in the snow for a few hours that day with the temperature hitting a relatively balmy 1 degree Celsius. The four friends, which included Esme Trojek, 11, her sister Eva, 9, and Clara Redding, 11, made four snowmen but gave up trying to build a snow fort as the snow was just too heavy. (AE/Craig Bradford)