Glanworth overpass saved

The Glanworth Drive overpass crossing Highway 401 will be preserved rather than demolished, Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek announced in a news release Friday morning, Feb. 2.

Southwold Mayor Grant Jones, who had fought along with Central Elgin Mayor David Marr and other Elgin County councillors to keep the overpass open in face of a Ministry of Transportation of Ontario proposal to demolish it, said, “This looks like a win” for the “larger taxpayers” of this area.

He was referring to large farm operations with fields and facilities on both sides of Highway 401.

They used the overpass to take large farm equipment back and forth, rather than much busier 401 interchanges at Colonel Talbot Road to the west and Wellington Road to the east.

