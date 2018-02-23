Integrity commissioner urges reprimand for Cr. Dan McNeil

Central Elgin Integrity Commissioner Mark McDonald is recommending Councillor Dan McNeil be reprimanded and lose 30 days of pay after swearing at David Harding of Sparta during a public open house Jan. 16 on the municipality’s proposed new sign bylaw.

Mr. McDonald said Cr. McNeil both admitted to the violation of council’s code of conduct, and that he’d do the same under similar circumstances in future, which the commissioner found especially troubling.

Mr. Harding had told Cr. McNeil, “Dan, you know I still don’t trust you.”

Cr. McNeil responded with, “F— off” and raised his middle finger, Mr. McDonald wrote in his report.

Cr McNeil’s fellow councillors will consider the proposed penalties at a meeting Monday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m.

A report on the results will be in the Feb. 28 Express.