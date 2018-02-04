Spitfires limp into playoffs

Aylmer Jr. C Spitfires forward Dustin Dunlop, middle, tried to screen Lucan Irish goaltender Kyle Morning during the last regular season game of the hockey season at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday night, Feb. 3. The home squad Spitfires lost 7-5 to end with a 11 win, 28 loss and one overtime loss record for the season, second last in the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Yeck Division. Lucan won their last game of the season but finished in last place in the Yeck Division, and out of the playoffs, with a record of six wins, 31 losses and three overtime losses. The Spitfires also lost 11-1 in Parkhill versus the North Middlesex Stars on Friday, Feb. 2. Aylmer now faces the first place Lambeth Lancers in the first round of the playoffs with game one at Lambeth on Wednesday, Feb. 7 puck drop at 7:30 p.m. Game two is in Aylmer at the Complex on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7:15 p.m. (AE/Craig Bradford)