The sap is running at Springwater

A crew from Catfish Creek Conservation Authority were out in the sugar bush on the Jaffa side of Springwater Forest on Friday morning, Feb. 16 tapping dozens of trees for the upcoming maple syrup season. Gathered together for a group photo were crew members volunteer Vic Herrington, left, program support assistant Tiffany Kalita-Guay, conservation areas supervisor Dusty Underhill along with program planning assistants Sacha Pimiskern and Jeremy Gorman. The annual Springwater Maple Syrup Festival runs on weekends in March starting on Saturday, March 3 to Sunday March 25 and throughout March Break (March 12-16) from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Attractions include historical and modern maple syrup makine demonstrations, wagon rides, syrup samples and the pancake house for a brunch run by local community groups (extra cost). Special attractions that will run on specific days include chainsaw and wood carvers, an educational animal display, face painting, horse-drawn wagon rides, beer tasting and bird house making. Admission is $7.50 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under and free for children two and under. (AE/Craig Bradford)