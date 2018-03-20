Atom Rep Flames advance to league final

Aylmer Flames Atom Rep centre Dylan Rempel, middle, fought for the puck following a face-off in his defensive zone against a Tillsonburg Tornadoes opponent during their Southern Counties League semi-final playoff game at East Elgin Community Complex on Sunday afternoon, March 18. Rempel scored what turned out to be the winning goal as Aylmer held on for a 3-1 victory to advance to the Southern Counties Group A championship final in Simcoe on Sunday, March 25 against either Ingersoll or Six Nations. Shane Neusteter scored Aylmer’s first goal versus Tillsonburg and added an empty net insurance marker late in the game. Coach Jamie Dance said his goaltender Dan Csinos played a great game by holding the Tornadoes to only one goal. Aylmer finished the regular season with a 17 wins, three losses and one tie record and was second in the Group A round robin playoffs. The Flames were defeated by Six Nations in the Ontario Minor Hockey Association quarter-finals in six points to four with two of the games going into overtime. The Flames will participate in the Aylmer Minor Hockey Association’s annual season-ending Rep tournament at the Complex this Friday and Saturday, March 23-24. (AE/Craig Bradford)