Egg Drop fun at EECC Day Camp

Volunteer Jordan Steele, second from right (in red hoodie), dropped one of the wrapped packages containing a fragile cargo during the “Egg Drop Challenge” held as part of the science fun on Monday afternoon, March 12 during the East Elgin Community Complex March Break Day Camp. The 13 children formed four separate teams who were tasked to use materials provided to them by camp supervisors to make a protective covering to try to keep the egg from breaking at the end of the drop. Two of the teams were successful in keeping their egg from breaking. The two other teams weren’t as fortunate with their packaging work. The day camp continues throughout the week with different themes each day and related activities. (AE/Craig Bradford)