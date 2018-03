Christine Hoffer of the Games of Stones rink threw a rock during the first draw of the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin Curl for Kids Sake Bonspiel at the Aylmer Curling Club on Saturday morning, March 17. Most of the curlers participating in the event were wearing some sort of green and festive St. Patrick’s Day attire. The event usually raises about $20,000 each year. (AE/Craig Bradford)