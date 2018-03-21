Having a curling hoedown

Local curlers Diane Campbell, left, and Jeanette Pesall worked hard to sweep a rock into the house during the annual Day Ladies Bonspiel held at Aylmer Curling Club on Wednesday morning, March 21. Their out of the photo frame teammate Bertha Strickland had just thrown the rock and Skip Kathi Vandermeer (also not pictured) was waiting at the end of sheet for the rock to enter the house. This year the tournament was nicknamed the Hillbilly ‘Curl’ Down to reflect the hillbilly hoedown theme which Ms. Vandermeer’s rink dressed suitably for. A total of 16 rinks and 64 curlers participated in the day of curling for two full draws (morning and afternoon). In addition to the three Aylmer rinks, other curlers came from clubs in St. Thomas (one), Tillsonburg (two), Ingersoll (two), London’s Highland (two), Ilderton (five) and Brantford. (AE/Craig Bradford)