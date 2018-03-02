Human remains found near Brownsville identified

Human remains found in a conservation area south of Brownsville on Saturday, Feb. 24 have been identified as Vanessa Anne Fotheringham, a missing 24-year-old London woman who was last seen on Feb. 16, 2012 and presumed dead.

In April 2016, London Police charged Antonio Valentin Resendez Cortez with second-degree murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A media release issued by the London Police stated Mr. Resendez Cortez was a migrant worker from Mexico working in the area in early 2012 and he and Ms. Fotheringham were known to each other.

“The investigation revealed that Resendez Cortez returned to Mexico shortly after Fotheringham disappeared,” the media release stated. “The London Police Service Major Crime Section is continuing to work with both the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Mexican authorities to locate Resendez Cortez.”

Police continue their search for Mr. Resendez Cortez.

