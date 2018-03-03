Maple syrup balancing act

Ryan Rougoor, 6, of Tillsonburg, middle, was watched carefully by volunteers Dustin Bergen, left, and Adam Telfer while he walked the tightrope attraction at Springwater Conservation Area during the first day of the annual Maple Syrup Festival on Saturday, March 3. The Maple Syrup Festival continues throughout March on weekends and during March Break from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Daily activities include historical and modern maple syrup making demonstrations, wagon rides, syrup samples and a pancake brunch to raise money for local community groups. Each weekend has special attractions including an educational animal display (March 10), face painting (March 11), horse-drawn wagon rides (March 17), beer tasting (March 18) and bird house making (March 24-25). (AE/Craig Bradford)