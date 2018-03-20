Novice Flames playing for OMHA title

The Aylmer Novice Rep Flames have made it to the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) championship final series, which started earlier this week in Lucan versus the Irish.

Aylmer lost the first game of the Novice West C OMHA final 4-2 in Lucan on Monday evening, March 19.

The Flames host game two at East Elgin Community Complex’s Eastlink Arena on Thursday, March 22 starting at 6:15 p.m.

Game three is back in Lucan on Saturday, March 24, puck drop at 1 p.m.

Game four, if necessary is in Aylmer on Wednesday, March 28, same local venue, starting at 6 p.m.

A fifth and deciding game, if necessary, would be in Lucan on Thursday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m.