Aylmer Minor Hockey Novice Rep player Ashton Curtis rushed the puck toward the Lucan net during game 2 of an Ontario Minor Hockey Association championship series at East Elgin Community Complex, Thursday night, March 22. Aylmer is down two games so far in the series, with 1-4 and, in this game, 2-4 losses. Game 3 was being played in Lucan Saturday, March 24, starting at 1 p.m.