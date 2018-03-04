Sweeping to victory

Mike Silverthorne looked on in the background at left after throwing one of his skip stones while second Andrew Kunkel (in purple and gold pants) and lead Jesse Silverthorne sweep it to knock a guard into the house during the 52nd annual Mahlon Hale Service Club and Community Volunteer Bonspiel held at the Aylmer Curling Club on Saturday, March 3. Vice Charlotte Johnston was about to help out with the sweeping effort at right. Mr. Silverthorne’s rink went on to win the Service Spiel which was started by Mr. Hale in 1966 to give service clubs in the area a fun day of socializing and friendly curling competition. (AE/Craig Bradford)