Town library addition pegged at $1.6-million

Any decision on adding new library space in Aylmer will now have to wait until May.

After some discussion during their Monday, March 19 meeting, Aylmer councillors deferred further discussion on putting an addition onto the current Old Town Hall Library until after they finish the 2018 town budget.

The library addition will come up at the Monday, May 7 council meeting.

After being directed by councillors during their March 5 meeting to investigate an addition to the south side of the current Old Town Hall Library at John Street South of approximately 5,500 square feet (511 square metres) inclusive of an atrium to connect the current library to the new addition, Administrator Jennifer Reynaert presented on Monday, a proposed project with an estimated total cost of $1,636,320 based on a construction cost of $252 a square foot.

