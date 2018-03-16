Work starts on removing truck

Elgin County announced early Friday morning, March 16, that work was commencing on the removal of a stranded dump truck from the remains of the Imperial Road bridge collapse.

The truck removal was estimated to take three days, with the diesel fuel from the vehicle and the gravel and fill in the back of the truck to be removed before any attempt was made to lift it out of its precarious perch on an angled section of the bridge sticking up out of Catfish Creek.

A perimeter has been set up to ensure safety, the county stated, but without details on how wide an area it encompassed.

More details as they become available.